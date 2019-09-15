CNN Staffers Have a Problem with New Hire Andrew McCabe: ‘Erodes Our Journalistic Credibility’

CNN contributor Andrew McCabe is making waves at the cable news network after a U.S. attorney on Thursday recommended moving ahead with potential charges against the FBI honcho-turned-pundit.

Some CNN staffers were reportedly aghast when the network hired McCabe in late August, simply because he’d been fired from the FBI for lying. Now that charges against McCabe are seemingly looming, some of the shock has turned to anger and confusion.

A current CNN on-air personality told Fox News this week that “it erodes our journalistic credibility to have so many highly anti-Trump, former Obama DOJ/security officials without a semblance of balance,” specifically pointing to pundits Samantha Vinograd, Jim Sciutto, Asha Rangappa, Juliette Kayyem and James Clapper, along with McCabe.

“It’s hard to see the justification for hiring him initially since it was publicly documented he’s, best case, a liar,” the on-air personality added. “How will CNN handle it if he’s also soon indicted?”

A second current CNN personality told Fox News on Thursday that many liberal-leaning staffers feel McCabe is “somewhat of a freedom fighter” who was “unfairly targeted” by the Trump administration. This was transparent on Thursday when CNN dispatched its top legal analyst, Jeffrey Toobin, to defend his “friend” McCabe while downplaying the potential charges. – READ MORE