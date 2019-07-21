CNN Slimes Trump as Responsible for Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting (VIDEO)

CNN’s New Day ventured into preposterous territory on Friday morning when co-host Alisyn Camerota pinned the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting on Donald Trump. Camerota comments may be a new low even for CNN as she ignored this key point: The shooter went out of his way to say how much he DISLIKED the President.
The co-host was adamant that Trump was responsible for inciting both the attempted bombings of various news outlets and Democratic congress members, as well as the mass shooting carried out at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue:
I understand, but I just want to remind people that the guy in the van that was festooned with all the Trump stickers, sent bombs that he thought were active. This wasn’t a false alarm. He meant to send bombs that would go off to news organizations and to leading Democrats, and the guy at the Tree of Life Synagogue, the mass shooter used the same terminology that the President had used and talked about how much he liked that. – READ MORE