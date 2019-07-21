CNN Slimes Trump as Responsible for Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting (VIDEO)

CNN’s New Day ventured into preposterous territory on Friday morning when co-host Alisyn Camerota pinned the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting on Donald Trump. Camerota comments may be a new low even for CNN as she ignored this key point: The shooter went out of his way to say how much he DISLIKED the President.

The co-host was adamant that Trump was responsible for inciting both the attempted bombings of various news outlets and Democratic congress members, as well as the mass shooting carried out at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue: