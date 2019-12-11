CNN Skips Live Coverage of Hearing on FBI Misconduct

CNN opted against airing Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the FBI’s Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuses during its investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign.

The move was highlighted by Ari Fleischer, White House press secretary for President George W. Bush, in a tweet: “CNN is not taking the Senate Horowitz hearing live. Unbelievable. A perfect example of how bias works. It’s not just what they cover. It’s what they don’t cover.”

Rather than broadcast the hearing, The Federalist’s Sean Davis noted that CNN featured commentary from anchor Jim Sciutto, one of the network’s more prominent promoters of the now-debunked theory that the 2016 Trump and Russia criminally conspired in the last presidential election. – READ MORE