CNN: Schumer Said Same Thing In 1999 About Impeachment He’s Now Blasting McConnell For Saying

Every now and then the facts so glaringly clash with the Democratic narrative that even CNN is compelled to produce a report that actually exposes the side the network so clearly tries to promote.

On Friday, President Trump’s least favorite news network took an honest look at the impeachment rhetoric from the Democratic Party, particularly Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY), and had to admit that what he’s saying about the impending Senate impeachment trial against Trump sounds a lot different than what he was saying ahead of Bill Clinton’s trial back in 1999.

McConnell’s description of himself as “not an impartial juror” when it comes to conducting the impeachment trial has Schumer and his fellow Democrats calling the trial illegitimate before it has even begun. But, as CNN highlights, “Schumer himself repeatedly expressed similar sentiments in the late 1990s when senators weighed the removal of President Bill Clinton.”

“I’m not an impartial juror,” McConnell said two weeks ago. “This is a political process. There is not anything judicial about it. Impeachment is a political decision.”

The assertion prompted denunciations from Democrats, including a righteous rebuke from Schumer, who claimed he was "utterly amazed" that McConnell would declare such a thing.