CNN Says ‘Kim Jong Un’s Sister Is Stealing the Show’ at Olympics — Don Jr. Delivers Knockout Punch

On Saturday, CNN published an article with the headline “Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics” after she went viral on social media for her side-eye glances and Vice President Mike Pence when they were seated near each other.

The first line of the story reads, “If ‘diplomatic dance’ were an event at the Winter Olympics, Kim Jong Un’s younger sister would be favored to win gold.” The news outlet added: “With a smile, a handshake and a warm message in South Korea’s presidential guest book, Kim Yo Jong has struck a chord with the public just one day into the Pyeongchang Games.”

The article even has an entire section titled “North Korea’s Ivanka Trump” where it compares the two because “experts say her visit for the Winter Games is calculated to answer the expected presence of Ivanka Trump at the closing ceremonies.”

Anything to go against Trump… these people are sick. The Derangement Is Real. #TrumpDerangementSyndrome https://t.co/TOEAOuxAxh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 10, 2018

