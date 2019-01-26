CNN: ‘Reporter’s Instinct’ Helped Us Guess Exactly When to Camp Outside Roger Stone’s House (VIDEO)

Cnn Crime And Justice Producer David Shortell Said Friday That The Network Set Up A Camera Crew Outside The Home Of Longtime Political Operative Roger Stone After “noticing Unusual Grand Jury Activity” In Connection To Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia Investigation The Day Before.

CNN producer @davidgshortell describes the moment Roger Stone was taken into custody by the FBI. The longtime Donald Trump associate has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller https://t.co/wUJEIkKDTw pic.twitter.com/AJ3JWWSHs3 — CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2019

Reacting to the arrest, President Donald Trump called the Mueller probe the “Greatest Witch Hunt” in U.S. history and asked, who had “alerted” CNN to camp outside Stone’s home. CNN’s official communications Twitter handle replied that the network’s “ability to capture the arrest of Roger Stone was the result of determined reporting and interpreting clues revealed in the course of events.”- READ MORE