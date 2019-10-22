CNN Reporter: Warren’s Health Care Dodging ‘Politically Untenable’ (VIDEO)

CNN political correspondent MJ Lee said Monday that Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D., Mass.) repeated dodging of questions about tax increases under her Medicare for All plan has become “politically untenable.”

“We saw her, time and time again, avoid answering that particular question and pivoting instead to the question of total cost,” Lee told CNN host John King. “She said over and over again that total costs will go down for the average American under Medicare for All. But I think we saw that politically this sort of tactic became politically untenable.”

“This is a candidate, as we’ve talked about a lot on your show, who has a plan for really everything, except for the issue of health care,” Lee added. – READ MORE