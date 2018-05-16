CNN analyst Chris Cillizza posts, deletes tweet showing Trump in crosshairs

A political analyst with CNN came under fire Tuesday after tweeting out a graphic depicting President Trump in crosshairs.

The commentator, Chris Cillizza, tweeted out a GIF with the visual just before 9 a.m., along with the caption “Donald Trump, pointing to heavens to commemorate police officers killed in the line of duty.”

Here we have CNN’s Chris Cillizza posting an image of crosshairs around the president of the United States of America. This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/Q0gdAbkgLw — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 15, 2018

He quickly deleted the tweet — but not before Twitter users were able to grab some screenshots.

Cillizza explained later that the image was unintentional, the result of a default setting in a program he’d used to generate the graphic. – READ MORE

