CNN Reporter “This is About as Pissed Off as I’ve Ever Seen McConnell”

The Senate Dems are playing games with American lives.

CNN reporter Phil Mattingly took to Twitter where he shared his observation about the Senate Majority Leader right after the bill was blocked by Senate Democrats.

McConnell then took to the floor where he aired his anger at Democrats who would rather play politics than help struggling American families. McConnell warned Dems that another vote was coming and they better fall in line. – READ MORE

