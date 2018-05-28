CNN reporter defends April Ryan sharing conspiracy theory article as a ‘thought experiment’

Earlier today we told you how White House press corps member April Ryan shared a conspiracy article from The Root that asked if President Trump is running a child-trafficking ring.

And as we noted, the point of the article was to kind of give the president a taste of his own medicine, but that didn’t really fly as the alternative theory presented in the article called Trump a white nationalist instead:

Which story sounds better: Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions continue their white nationalist policies by destroying refugee and undocumented immigrant families, or Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions let missing children fall prey to sex traffickers? If you can’t figure out which is the better conspiracy, imagine any of this happening at this level—the missing children, the separation of families and lack of concern for finding them—under the Obama administration. Which story do you think Trump would actually tweet? He’s never been one to let facts get in the way of a good conspiracy.

It’s because it’s a thought experiment and not meant to be taken literally pic.twitter.com/1p70adONxV — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 27, 2018

Anyway, CNN’s Oliver Darcy took to Twitter to defend Ryan, calling the article a “thought experiment”- READ MORE

