Politics
CNN Report Invents New Term: ‘Full Semi-Automatic’ AR-15s. Gun Experts Respond.
Gun experts are calling foul on a CNN report in which its gun specialist used the misleading term “full semi-automatic” when describing an AR-15.
The moment took place during a CNN report presented as “An Up-Close Look at the AR-15,” which involves retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling, someone who does not believe the AR-15 should be banned. However, at one point in his demonstration of how the gun operates, Lt. Hertling says he is going to use the gun in “full semi-automatic” mode. CNN follows his statement by stating that the AR-15 is “a weapon designed to inflict maximum damage.”
Just heard the term “full semi-automatic” used on CNN 😑
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 27, 2018
The weirdest part was that it was a former military guy who was seemingly against banning ARs. He fired off a few shots in slow succession then said he was going “full semi-automatic” and starting firing off individual shots more quickly. Such a weird thing.
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 27, 2018
In the way he used it, yes.
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 27, 2018
As highlighted by Twitchy, pro-Second Amendment advocates, including NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, responded to the segment by noting that there’s no such thing as “full semi-automatic.” Hertling apparently just meant “pulling the trigger as fast as you can.” (Watch full video here.) – READ MORE
