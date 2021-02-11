CNN report finds deceased Capitol Police officer didn’t suffer blunt force trauma, wasn’t struck by fire extinguisher

There is an important detail regarding the Capitol riots that is buried in the eighth paragraph of a CNN article with the headline: “Investigators struggle to build murder case in death of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.”

The article states that U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died during the storming of the U.S. Capitol building, was not killed by blunt force trauma. This is a contradiction of previous reporting by various media outlets that said the Capitol Police officer was killed by being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.

From the CNN article:

According to one law enforcement official, medical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that he was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true.

The report notes that Sicknick’s cause of death is still not known, adding that the “findings from a medical examiner’s review have not yet been released and authorities have not made any announcements about that ongoing process.” – READ MORE

