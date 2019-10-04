CNN Refuses to Air Trump Campaign Ad Accusing Biden of Corruption

CNN is refusing to air a new Donald Trump campaign ad that spotlights former vice president Joe Biden’s role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating an energy company that hired Hunter Biden, with the network complaining that the ad “disparages” CNN employees.

The ad paints the Democratic frontrunner as a corrupt self-dealer who used his influence to enrich his son while he served in the Obama administration. It also addresses Trump’s July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, which is now at the center of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. The campaign argues that Trump’s request that Zelensky “look into” the Biden family reflected his commitment to investigating political corruption.

“Joe Biden promised Ukraine $1 billion if they fired the prosecutor investigating his son’s company,” the ad, titled “Biden Corruption,” says. “But when President Trump asks Ukraine to investigate corruption, the Democrats want to impeach him.”

The ad also takes aim at journalists who have been critical of the president.

“Their media lapdogs fall in line,” the narrator continues, as images of MSNBC host Rachel Maddow and CNN personalities Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, and Jim Acosta appear on screen. “They lost the election, now they want to steal this one. Don’t let them.” – READ MORE