CNN Ratings Plummet by Double-Digits During Impeachment Week

Besides visceral hate for Donald Trump, one of the reasons CNN has been so openly aggressive in cheerleading for Trump’s impeachment is to boost its pathetic ratings.

Well, like everything else CNNLOL chief Jeff Zucker touches, that plan has also failed because the far-left outlet’s ratings took a double-digit nosedive last week.

While this is a slight improvement over the previous week, when CNNLOL hit a three-year ratings low, CNN is still unable to attract even a million viewers during its dreadful primetime schedule.

Compared to this same week last year, CNNLOL lost 14 percent of its primetime viewers and 15 percent of its total day viewers.

During primetime, the fake news outlet was only able to attract — in a county of 330 million where 88 million households have access to CNN — a pathetic, measly, humiliating 887,000 viewers. Throughout the day, the conspiracy-theory outlet was only able to attract a pathetic, measly, humiliating 689,000 viewers. – READ MORE