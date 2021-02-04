CNN ratings plummet 44% in first week since Trump left office

Left-wing networks CNN and MSNBC relied almost exclusively on anti-Trump content to attract viewership over the past four years and now that the Republican president has exited office, those same networks are witnessing their ratings nosedive at unprecedented levels.

In the first week since Trump left office, CNN’s ratings during primetime hours (8 p.m. through 10 p.m. EST) plummeted by a whopping 44%, according to Variety Intelligence Platform’s analysis of the viewership data. To determine the changes in viewership, Variety analyzed data across two key metrics — the target news demographic of people ages 25-54 and total audience.

During the same week, MSNBC’s primetime ratings fell as well, though not as sharply as CNN’s. The network’s audience decreased nearly 20% during the 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. slots, and fell by 11% during the 9 p.m. slot.

Meanwhile, Fox News saw its primetime ratings decrease only slightly during the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. slot and not at all at 8 p.m. when “Tucker Carlson Tonight” is broadcast.

The program hit hardest, according to Variety, was “Cuomo Prime Time” airing at 9 p.m., which saw its audience of 25-54 year-olds fall by more than half. – READ MORE

