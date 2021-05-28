CNN Ratings Just Hit An Embarrassing New Low – Less Than 1 Million Viewers For Any Show

CNN on Monday was unable to crack the one million viewer mark with any of their shows according to ratings released by Nielsen.

CNN earlier this week was unable to crack the one million viewer mark with any of their shows, an embarrassing new low in the era of President Biden.

Mediaite generously described Monday as “a rough day in the ratings for CNN” based on ratings released by Nielsen.

The highest-rated show for the network was Chris Cuomo’s Cuomo Prime Time, which garnered 919,000 viewers according to the report.

Cuomo is currently embroiled in a scandal of journalistic integrity as it was revealed that he advised his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and his aides on how to respond to a sexual misconduct scandal.

That was CNN’s top-rated ‘news’ guy.

By contrast, MSNBC’s top program, The Rachel Maddow Show, earned 2.43 million total viewers Monday, while Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight grabbed 2.79 million sets of eyes. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --