CNN ran two stories saying Trump opposes Russia sanctions as he was about to sign one into law

CNN’s nakedly partisan reporting may have sunk to new lows this week.

The news network ran, not just one, but two stories reporting that President Donald Trump is balking at sanctions targeting Russia for its 2016 election interference and annexation of Crimea. However, what CNN did not report is that the 45th president signed tough sanctions on Friday that target the Kremlin’s expansion into European oil markets.

Even the UK’s BBC covered Trump approving the measures targeting a major Russian pipeline while the so-called “most trusted name in news” in the United States ignored.

(…)

The Russian sanctions that CNN was referring to is a separate set of sanctions known as the Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act that would not even be up for a full vote until next year. DASKA would slap Russia with a wide range of sanctions in retaliation for its interference in American elections and aggression in eastern Europe.

While it is true that the State Department has balked at the measures, CNN's headline—claiming "Trump administration opposes bill meant to deter Russia"—overstates the White House's opposition.