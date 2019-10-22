CNN publishes mom’s warning for mothers with ‘white teen sons’: ‘If you don’t pay attention to their online lives, white supremacists will’

Mom and writer Joanna Schroeder told CNN’s Sara Sidner about the importance of parents watching out for their white teen sons’ “online lives” — because if they don’t, white supremacists will apparently swoop in and take over their child.

Schroeder, a self-described progressive and liberal, made her impassioned plea to mothers across the country in a lengthy post pointing out the warning signs that a person’s son might be treading in questionable territory.

“ have studied the way that our young men interact online, and they have looked at what these boys need,” Schroeder told Sidner. “And they have learned how to fill those needs in order to entice them into propaganda.”

Schroeder said that she was so concerned about the possibility that her son might turn into a raging white supremacist that she sat down with him and went through his social media together.

“He was scrolling quickly, really quickly,” she said. “It was so fast, and he slowed down, and I saw an image of Hitler and I stopped him and I said, ‘Wait, is that Hitler?'” – READ MORE