CNN published more than 700 stories on allegations against Kavanaugh. They haven’t published a single one on Biden’s accuser.

In 2018, after Christine Blasey Ford accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault while the two were in high school, CNN salivated at the news, producing seven articles the same day that the news became public.

In all, the left-wing outlet would go on to publish more than 700 articles about the accusations in the coming weeks, according to a search of CNN’s website by Mollie Hemingway at the Federalist.

It has been more than three weeks since Tara Reade, a former staff assistant to then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden, accused the presumptive Democratic nominee of sexually assaulting her in 1993 — and CNN has not published a single story on the news.

It’s hard to imagine a more stark example of mainstream media bias. – READ MORE

