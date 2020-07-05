CNN Praised Mt. Rushmore When Obama Visited; Attacks When Trump Visits

CNN described Mount Rushmore as a “monument of two slave owners” on “land wrestled away from Native Americans” ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit there on Friday.

But in 2008, CNN marveled at the landmark when then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) visited Rushmore on the campaign trail.

Fascinating how CNN called Mount Rushmore “majestic” and “quite a sight” in 2008 when Obama visited, but now its a symbol of slavery and stolen landhttps://t.co/3sV1ZEfW9L https://t.co/GTIH9tzOim pic.twitter.com/5Vu6uQp4XS — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 3, 2020

In 2008, CNN anchor Ron Marciano said: “Barack Obama is campaigning in South Dakota. That state’s primary is Tuesday. Obama arrived there late last night and got a good look around Mt. Rushmore — it’s quite a sight if you haven’t seen it.”

Fellow anchor Betty Nguyen added: “Barack Obama is in South Dakota today. He arrived there last night. Take a look at this. He got a good glimpse of the majestic Mount Rushmore. Well, South Dakota and Montana have closed out the primary season on Tuesday.” – READ MORE

