CNN Poll Shows Trump Crushing Biden in Battleground States

A CNN poll of 15 crucial battleground states shows President Trump crushing Joe Biden by seven full points, 52 to 45 percent.

The poll covered the expected swing states of Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

In its national poll, the fake news outlet shows Burisma Biden beating Trump 51 to 46 percent, but the presidency is not a national race, it is a race in each of the 50 states.

Earlier this week, CNN was forced to publish another bad news poll (if you are CNN), a poll that showed Trump tying his highest approval number ever — 45 percent — in a CNN poll. This must have been absolutely devastating for CNNLOL, for that shameless gang of far-left propagandists who have spent the last six weeks accusing Trump of murdering 80,000 Americans with the coronavirus.

In the Real Clear Politics poll of polls, Biden has slipped nationally over the past few weeks as the increasingly-credible allegation he sexually assaulted his former Senate aide, Tara Reade, has broken through the corrupt media’s blockade on the story. Two months ago, Biden sat at a healthy 51 percent compared to Trump’s 44 percent. Today, Biden has slipped to 47 percent, with Trump at 43 percent.

Meanwhile, Trump’s job approval rating, despite a relentless pounding by the fake news media, sits at a pretty healthy 45 percent in the Real Clear Politics poll of polls and is on the upswing. – READ MORE

