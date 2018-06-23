Politics
CNN Poll: Mueller Loses Americans’ Trust
CNN reported Friday that one of their polls shows that confidence in Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sunk among Americans of all political stripes.
Confidence in Mueller among Republicans has dropped from 29 percent to 20 percent.
Confidence among Independents has dropped from 44 percent to 40 percent.
Confidence among Democrats has dropped from 69 percent to 62 percent. – READ MORE
The network reported that Republicans, Democrats, and Independents are all losing confidence in the special counsel's investigation.
