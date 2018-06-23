CNN Poll: Mueller Loses Americans’ Trust

CNN reported Friday that one of their polls shows that confidence in Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sunk among Americans of all political stripes.

Confidence in Mueller among Republicans has dropped from 29 percent to 20 percent.

Confidence among Independents has dropped from 44 percent to 40 percent.

Confidence among Democrats has dropped from 69 percent to 62 percent. – READ MORE

