CNN Political Analyst Calls Benghazi Hero A Racist After He Confronts Her

On Thursday, CNN political analyst and USA Today columnist Kirsten Powers attacked one of the American heroes of the Benghazi massacre, describing him as a racist.

Powers called Kris Paronto, who was part of the CIA annex security team guarding the Benghazi CIA annex during the 2012 terrorist attack, a racist after Paronto criticized her for tweeting that white people’s feelings didn’t matter when it came to dressing up for Halloween.

Dear white people who are upset that you can't dress up as another race or culture for Halloween: your feelings don't matter. The only feelings that matter are of those who feel disrespected/mocked by you appropriating their culture for entertainment. Show some common decency. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 23, 2018

Paronto replied on Twitter with a picture of “Game of Thrones” character Daenerys Targaryen surrounded by her acolytes, captioning it, “How Kirsten Powers sees herself after complaining about white people dressing up as other ethnicities for Halloween.”

How ⁦@KirstenPowers⁩ sees herself after complaining about white people dressing up as other ethnicities for Halloween 🙄 pic.twitter.com/cqRT0hO7yx — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) October 25, 2018

Powers responded by tweeting that Paronto was a racist, writing, "Sorry racists, but people of color don't need a white savior. But they need white people speaking up about racial discrimination and no amount of harassment by crazy racists online is going to stop me from doing that." That tweet has been deleted.