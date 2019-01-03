CNN Plays Up Shutdown Sob Stories: Suddenly A Man Can’t Afford Wife’s Tombstone? (VIDEO)

It’s not hard to imagine federal workers are concerned about the length of the current shutdown. But CNN’s New Day Saturday really larded up the airwaves with Twitter sob stories, and then let a federal employee union leader claim one worker can’t afford a tombstone for his wife now.

But what if the shutdown ends soon? David Martosko of London’s Daily Mailflagged this tombstone-and-tears segment on Twitter, writing: “Is it January 11 already? Because that’s when shutdown furloughs will miss their first paychecks.” First, CNN anchors Christi Paul and Victor Blackwell quoted Twitter testimony:

CNN analysts who hate the media just reporting Trump’s tweets, even if they’re misleading, ought to explore this reporting trend. Did CNN attempt to prove any of these claims? Or did they just read them off the Internet without checking? – READ MORE