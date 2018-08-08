CNN op-ed slammed for comparing military to the media, says both are ‘protecting our freedoms’

CNN has been mocked widely for publishing an opinion piece calling for Americans to thank the media the way members of the military are acknowledged because they are both “protecting our freedoms” and “the stakes have never been higher.”

University of Notre Dame management professor Joseph Holt wrote the essay headlined, “The press isn’t the enemy, it’s the protector,” which was published last week. The ridiculed piece is labeled “opinion” and notes “the views expressed here are solely the author’s.”

Holt defended CNN’s Jim Acosta, who was mocked by Trump supporters at a recent rally. Acosta then asked Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday to say whether the press is indeed the “enemy of the people,” as her boss has controversially claimed. Sanders didn’t oblige and Acosta stormed out of the briefing. Holt took to CNN’s website to defend the network’s top White House correspondent.

“A real enemy of the American people seeking to undermine our democracy would love nothing more than to shut down the press,” Holt wrote before declaring that the press is made up of human beings who “sometimes make mistakes.”

The Notre Dame professor also wrote that “the press at its best is like a guardian angel that caringly and capably protects us from harm.”

Holt then went into detail describing an 1882 play called “Enemy of the People,” but the conclusion of his column became the target of criticism because he compared soldiers to members of the press.

“We thank soldiers for their service because they devote themselves to protecting our freedoms, and we should. But we should also thank the media for the same reason — especially when the stakes have never been higher,” Holt wrote. – READ MORE

This month Acosta aired his hurt feelings concerning the Trump administration’s accusation that Acosta and his fellow journalists were peddling “fake news.”

“It is not fair. It is not fair. It is not just. It is un-American to come out here and call the press the enemy of the people,” Acosta said, according to Business Insider.

Woods sought to educate Acosta about how reporters should behave in a free society:

Dear Jim, of course the press is not the enemy of the people. Unbiased, honest, responsible journalism is a bulwark of free society. Vain, narcissistic, biased blather is not journalism. You are, sir, are not a journalist, but you are the enema of the people. @Acosta @PressSec — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 3, 2018

“Unbiased, honest, responsible journalism is the bulwark of free society. Vain, narcissistic, biased blather is not journalism.” – READ MORE

