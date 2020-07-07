CNN Now Pushing To Remove ‘Racist’ Language Such As ‘Master Bedroom,’ ‘Blacklist,’ And ‘Whitelist’

CNN is now joining Twitter in calling for the removal of allegedly racist words and phrases in the English language. CNN’s list, however, includes many terms that have no connection to slavery, yet the news outlet suggests removing them from everyday use.

For example, the first item in CNN’s article about allegedly racist terms is “master bedrooms/bathrooms,” yet it admits that the phrase first appeared in 1926 – more than 60 years after slavery was abolished in the U.S. Further, the term wasn’t widely used until after World War II. CNN acknowledges that even though “it’s unclear whether the term is rooted in American slavery on plantations, it evokes that history.”

The outlet does the same thing for the Masters Tournament, a golf tournament for “masters” – meaning, the best players in the sport. The name originated in 1934, long after slavery was abolished, and was adopted in 1939.

“The name appears to have been a reference to golfers with great skills, but its connotations have brought the name under scrutiny,” CNN reported. Apparently, the mere word “master” is no longer allowed to be used.

CNN, like Twitter, called for an end to the terms blacklist and whitelist, which are used in the tech industry to refer to things that are blocked versus allowed. “Though the origins of those terms don’t appear to be directly connected to race, some argue that they reinforce notions that black=bad and white=good,” the outlet reported. – READ MORE

