CNN Neglects the 400+ Companies That Announced Tax Cut Bonuses for Employees

CNN quoted Paul Krugman, a Nobel Prize-winning economist, as the source of its article on tax cuts.

The Republican tax cuts passed in December have been ineffective and a “nothing burger,” Krugman said, as it has not led to economic growth nor have tax cuts benefited the average American worker.

Both Krugman and CNN failed to report that Americans are encouraged and upbeat about the U.S. economy.

They also overlooked the 400-plus companies announced tax-cuts-related employee bonuses, enhanced health care benefits and coverage, higher minimum or hourly wages, and other benefits.. – READ MORE

Accuracy in Media
