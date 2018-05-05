CNN Neglects the 400+ Companies That Announced Tax Cut Bonuses for Employees

CNN quoted Paul Krugman, a Nobel Prize-winning economist, as the source of its article on tax cuts.

The Republican tax cuts passed in December have been ineffective and a “nothing burger,” Krugman said, as it has not led to economic growth nor have tax cuts benefited the average American worker.

Both Krugman and CNN failed to report that Americans are encouraged and upbeat about the U.S. economy.

They also overlooked the 400-plus companies announced tax-cuts-related employee bonuses, enhanced health care benefits and coverage, higher minimum or hourly wages, and other benefits.. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1