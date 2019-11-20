CNN, MSNBC avoid Prince Andrew’s bizarre Epstein interview during primetime

CNN and MSNBC continued their streak of downplaying the Jeffrey Epstein scandal by avoiding Prince Andrew‘s bizarre recent interview in any of their primetime coverage Monday.

The Duke of York, 59, was interviewed by BBC Newsnight last Thursday at Buckingham Palace. The interview aired Saturday evening.

Prince Andrew answered questions directly about his friendship with the sex offender.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” he said in reference to Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre), who alleged that she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York three times between 1999 and 2002, in London and on Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean.

“I stayed with him and that’s I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family, and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that,” he added.

Giuffre said Epstein paid her to have sex with the British royal and she was just 17 years old during the first incident. – READ MORE