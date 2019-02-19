CNN Mocks Trump for Eating Omelet During Border Emergency

To prove that there’s a border emergency, President Trump must stop eating omelets! Ridiculous, you might say. And yet, on this morning’s New Day, CNN’s John Avlon, Alisyn Camerota and Jeff Toobin mocked President Trump for eating an omelet, somehow suggesting it debunks the existence of an emergency.

After displaying a photo of Trump at a Mar-a-Lago omelet bar, the trio engaged in this banter:

JOHN AVLON: While ’emergency’ is not defined in this statute, the dictionary definition of emergency certainly doesn’t fit this. And this weekend, he’s at Mar-a-Lago at the omelet bar, also not exactly communicating urgency.

CAMEROTA: Nothing says rapid and fast like an omelet bar.

JEFFREY TOOBIN: They cook fast.

AVLON: Presumably for the President.