CNN Mentioned Mueller Firing (Which Isn’t Real) More Than Anti-Trump FBI Texts

CNN gave more attention to rumors of special counsel Robert Mueller’s firing than to an FBI agent’s anti-Trump text messages in the last week.

According to an analysis of cable news transcripts, speculation about firing Robert Mueller was mentioned 22 different times on CNN between Dec. 16 and Dec. 18.

On the other hand, anti-Trump text messages by FBI between Dec. 12 and Dec. 14 were mentioned only 19 times on CNN.

FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was assigned to the investigation into Russian collusion, exchanged text messages about Donald Trump throughout 2015 and 2016, calling him an “idiot,” “awful,” and saying that he hoped “Hillary should win 100,000,000 – 0.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *