CNN medical analyst says Trump’s Nevada rally is ‘negligent homicide,’ warns ‘people will die’ (VIDEO)

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner called it “negligent homicide” for President Trump to hold an indoor campaign rally in Nevada on Sunday night.

“What else could you call an act that because of its negligence results in the death of others?” Reiner, a professor at George Washington University, said. “If you have a mass gathering now in the United States in a place like Nevada or just about any other place with hundreds or thousands of people, people will get infected and some of those people will die.”

“Negligent homicide. What else could you call an act that because of its negligence results in the deaths of others? …People will die as a consequence of this.” —@JReinerMD on the impact of President Trump holding an indoor rally tonight. pic.twitter.com/nLpinuJrzr — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) September 13, 2020

Later in the interview, he added that "the virus doesn't care whether you believe in it or not … if enough people contract the virus — and at a gathering like this, they will — some people will die."

