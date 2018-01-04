CNN: McCaskill the Most Vulnerable Senate Dem in 2018

CNN’s analysis of the 2018 U.S. Senate map finds that Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) is the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent in the new year.

CNN‘s Eric Bradner is out with a new analysis of the “10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2018.”

Topping the list of eight Democratic incumbents who are vulnerable going in to 2018 is Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), whose Missouri seats comes in at #3.

A part of Bradner’s description of the race:

McCaskill is one of five Democratic senators up for re-election in a state Trump won by double digits in 2016. Unlike the special election in Alabama and contests in several other states — including Nevada and Arizona — Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, and McConnell, the Senate majority leader, are both backing Attorney General Josh Hawley here. McConnell pointed to Hawley at a news conference a month ago as the type of candidate he believes “can actually win.”

This race will be expensive and brutal.

