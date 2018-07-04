CNN Loses In Quarterly Ratings To Home And Garden Television

CNN sat at tenth for primetime behind networks like ESPN, HGTV, Investigation Discovery and History. In total viewers, CNN finished seventh behind Nickelodeon and HGTV, among others.

In primetime, CNN didn’t even hit half as many viewers as Fox, managing just an average of 929,000 viewers.

Fox Business Network also bested competitor CNBC, marking its seventh consecutive quarter as the number one network in business news. Maria Bartiromo’s show “Mornings with Maria” outpaced CNBC’s “Squawk Box” for the first quarter ever. – READ MORE

