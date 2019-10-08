CNN: ‘Joker’ an Insidious Validation of Angry White Male Trump Supporters

A CNN commentator is claiming that the hit movie Joker represents a validation of “white-male resentment,” which he said was instrumental in helping bring President Donald Trump to the White House.

Jeff Yang, who is a frequent contributor to CNN Opinion, wrote in the online article published Sunday, that Joker acts as a political parable in the age of Trump.

“It’s an insidious validation of the white-male resentment that helped bring President Donald Trump to power,” Yang wrote.

He added that the movie is about the “forgotten man” — “a man who has been crushed underfoot by the elite, dragged down by equality-demanding feminists and climbed over by upstart nonwhite and immigrant masses.”

Yang claims that Joker director Todd Phillips is drawing "from the same well of resentment that Trump strums with his racist rhetoric at his rallies."