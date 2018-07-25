CNN: Iran Is More Stable and Rational Than Trump (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Monday, CNN Global Affairs analyst Max Boot claimed that the tyrannical Islamic Republic of Iran was more “stable and rational than the President of the United States.”

It’s particularly disturbing when a media pundit finds the democratically elected President of the United States more troubling than a dictatorial regime that has routinely violated human rights, especially in regards to its interactions with religious minorities, gays, and women.- READ MORE

During Monday’s episode of “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin called out President Donald Trump’s all-caps tweet aimed at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The ladies of “The View,” were concerned with how agressive his message was, and Hostin even questioned his true motives.

“Wars do boost low presidential ratings,“ she said. ”Wars have a way of pulling the country together.”

“We saw it with President George W. Bush — his overall job approval skyrocketed at 13 points,” she said. “Same with his dad. George H.W. Bush saw his job approval rating jumped 18 points to 82 percent with the start of the Gulf War.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1