CNN: Iran Is More Stable and Rational Than Trump (VIDEO)
On Monday, CNN Global Affairs analyst Max Boot claimed that the tyrannical Islamic Republic of Iran was more “stable and rational than the President of the United States.”
It’s particularly disturbing when a media pundit finds the democratically elected President of the United States more troubling than a dictatorial regime that has routinely violated human rights, especially in regards to its interactions with religious minorities, gays, and women.- READ MORE
During Monday’s episode of “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin called out President Donald Trump’s all-caps tweet aimed at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The ladies of “The View,” were concerned with how agressive his message was, and Hostin even questioned his true motives.
“Wars do boost low presidential ratings,“ she said. ”Wars have a way of pulling the country together.”
“We saw it with President George W. Bush — his overall job approval skyrocketed at 13 points,” she said. “Same with his dad. George H.W. Bush saw his job approval rating jumped 18 points to 82 percent with the start of the Gulf War.” – READ MORE
