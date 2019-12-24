CNN: Iowa loss ‘absolutely would be devastating’ for Biden (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s presidential hopes could go belly up in just a matter of weeks.

CNN predicts if Biden doesn’t win the Iowa caucuses on February 3, it will be “absolutely devastating” to his chances to win the Democrat nomination and take on President Trump in November.

After playing a clip of Biden attempting to accentuate his “rural background,” host Manu Raju said, “Biden started off with this formidable lead. It’s shrunk…he’s in third place (in Iowa). If he loses Iowa, and then heads into New Hampshire, this is a game of momentum…this could be devastating for Joe Biden losing the first two states. It seems possible.” – READ MORE

