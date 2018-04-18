CNN Interviews FBI Whistleblower; Refuses to Air Segment When Decorated Agent Hammers Andrew McCabe

CNN spent over an hour interviewing former FBI veteran Robyn Gritz for a television segment on FBI corruption but pulled the plug after harsh criticism of fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Gritz, a 16-year veteran of the Bureau, worked for McCabe and maintains the defrocked agent ran her out of the FBI. Gritz said CNN was scheduled to run the segment after the Inspector General’s report on McCabe was released last week. That report, the first of additional IG reports expected to be released on McCabe and FBI corruption, excoriated the Duke-schooled lawyer for not telling the truth to the FBI, IG investigators, and Congress.

McCabe quickly became the hot media topic for 72 hours after the report. About that time, a CNN producer contacted Gritz and said her story — which detailed abusive working conditions under McCabe — was “not right for the network.”

“CNN said it did not fit their agenda,” Gritz said. “But when I went on Fox and Friends liberals trashed me because it was on Fox News. Little do they know, their Mecca — CNN — didn’t report my story.

“It shows also that they champion the women’s movement only if you fit into their agenda.”

Ouch.

And what is CNN’s agenda? Clearly to stand guard as a sentinel of the Deep State. And complain about Fox news being a rigged news organization while slamming President Trump.

While Gritz didn’t have the opportunity to have her McCabe story told by CNN, much of her experience can be found here.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1