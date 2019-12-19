CNN Impeachment Poll Has Bad News For Democrats: Support Among Democrats Drops By Double Digits

A new CNN impeachment poll released on Monday found that not only is support for impeachment and removal underwater nationwide, but that support has dropped among Democrat voters by double-digits.

“Support for impeaching Trump and removing him from office stands at 45% in the new poll, down from 50% in a poll conducted in mid-November just after the conclusion of the House Intelligence Committee’s public hearings,” CNN reported. “Opposition to impeachment and removal stands at 47% in the new poll, up from 43% in November.”

CNN added, “Support for impeachment and removal among Democrats has dipped from 90% in November to 77% now.”

CNN Poll – Drop in *net* support for impeaching and removing Trump from office between November and December: Men: 3

Women: 16

18-34: 5

35-49: 13

50-64: 15

65+: 5

Democrats: 19

Independents: 2

Republicans: 10 Biggest drops among women, 35-64 year olds, and Democrats. Hmm. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 17, 2019

The news comes after Tom Bevan, Co-Founder and President of Real Clear Politics, reported on Monday that the new Real Clear Politics average — which averages out the top national polls — showed that public support for impeachment was underwater with 47.3% opposing impeachment while 46.7% support it. – READ MORE