CNN Identifies “Fascist” Children’s Cartoons, but There’s 1 Problem

When you think of “Thomas the Tank Engine,” that venerable children’s cartoon, what are the words that come to mind?

Sedate? Charming? Instructive? Fascist?

Not all four of those attributes may immediately spring to mind for you, but I can bet that one definitely doesn’t. Well, that’s why you don’t work for CNN. Because according to a piece published by the network, Thomas is about as fascistic as a dinner party at Richard Spencer’s apartment.

In a truly unbelievable piece titled “Why kids love ‘fascist’ cartoons like ‘Paw Patrol’ and ‘Thomas,’” writer Elissa Strauss insists that “prestigious publications” and “grown-ups on discussion boards” (I’d say more the latter than the former) have deemed both cartoons to basically be nothing short of Leni Riefenstahl for the Disney Jr. set.

The problem is, Strauss can’t back up a single assertion she makes.

Strauss goes on to insist that “Thomas” and “Paw Patrol” are straight-up attempts to whet the inveterately fascist desires of young children, citing pieces from The Guardian, Slate and The New Yorker.. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *