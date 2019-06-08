CNN Host Rips ‘Arrogant,’ ‘Lazy’ Biden for Campaign’s Plagiarism (VIDEO)

CNN anchor John King ripped former vice president Joe Biden on Wednesday after his campaign was caught plagiarizing several environmental nonprofits for his climate change plan.

The 2020 frontrunner’s campaign scrambled to make amends for not citing several lifted passages in his $1.7 trillion proposal to battle climate change. King, a veteran reporter, was unimpressed.

“This is a pretty amateur mistake for the frontrunner’s campaign to make on a substantial policy rollout, when they had to know … the one thing they cannot do is plagiarize,” King said.

CNN reporter Arlette Saenz said the campaign would have to be mindful of the issue going forward, given Biden's painful history with the subject. His first presidential campaign fell apart in 1987 when he was busted for plagiarism in law school.