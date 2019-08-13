CNN Host Cuomo Mocked After Claiming ‘Fredo’ Was the Equivalent of ‘the N-Word’ During Run in With Heckler

CNN host Chris Cuomo was mocked online after he claimed the name “Fredo” was the equivalent of “the N-Word” during a confrontation with a heckler.

The filmed run-in was posted to Twitter on Monday and went viral quickly, depicting Cuomo yelling angrily at a man after he had called him “Fredo” — a reference to Fredo Corleone, the weak brother of the Corleone crime family in “The Godfather.”

Cuomo claimed that using the name “Fredo” as an insult was “disparaging” to Italians and that the name was the equivalent of “the N-word” to African-Americans.

“Punk ass b*tches from the right call me ‘Fredo.’ My name is Chris Cuomo, I’m an anchor on CNN,” said the CNN host before threatening to throw the man “down these stairs like a f***ing punk” and that Cuomo would “f***ing wreck his s**t.” – READ MORE

