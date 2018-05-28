Politics TV
CNN host Brian Stelter: Trump is a ‘well-documented’ liar (VIDEO)
"President Trump is the leader of the United States. He is also a liar. This has been well-documented. Lying was a big part of his business strategy … Now, as commander in chief, he misleads the public constantly": @brianstelter discusses the media calling a lie a lie pic.twitter.com/KEgbPLywx8
— Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) May 27, 2018
CNN host Brian Stelter on Sunday criticized President Trump, calling him a liar and saying his lies have been well-documented.
“President Trump is the leader of the United States. He is also a liar,” Stelter said on his show, “Reliable Sources.”
“This has been well-documented. Lying was a big part of his business strategy — he called it ‘truthful hyperbole.’ Now, as commander in chief, he misleads the public constantly.” – READ MORE
