CNN host Brian Stelter: Trump is a ‘well-documented’ liar (VIDEO)

CNN host Brian Stelter on Sunday criticized President Trump, calling him a liar and saying his lies have been well-documented.

“President Trump is the leader of the United States. He is also a liar,” Stelter said on his show, “Reliable Sources.”

“This has been well-documented. Lying was a big part of his business strategy — he called it ‘truthful hyperbole.’ Now, as commander in chief, he misleads the public constantly.” – READ MORE

