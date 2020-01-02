CNN Host Brian Stelter Takes Embarrassing Dive in the Ratings

The 2019 demo low of “Reliable Sources” on December 22 occurred on the same day that “Media Buzz” topped its yearly demo viewership, averaging 298,000 age 25-54 viewers for its third-best performance of the year, indicating the holiday season is not what kept viewers away from CNN.

Stelter, the “Reliable Sources” host who also pens a media newsletter by the same name, has pivoted from straight news about journalism to focusing on President Trump. Earlier this month, Stelter was mocked for tweeting “journalists shouldn’t advocate for an outcome” when it comes to impeachment, as he has been among the outspoken media members who openly criticize Trump on a regular basis.

Stelter has repeatedly criticized Trump and members of his administration, often questioning Trump’s mental health and fitness for office. Back in August he was condemned for blaming technical issues for staying quiet when a guest said Trump is responsible for more deaths than brutal dictators Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong.

Stelter also recently omitted that ABC News spiked a story about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein from his year-end list of top media stories and has oddly downplayed the scandal altogether.

Earlier this year, the controversial Project Veritas published footage showing ABC News anchor Amy Robach claiming higher-ups at the network killed a story that would have exposed Epstein three years ago, but the Disney-owned network says it wasn’t up to their standards. – READ MORE