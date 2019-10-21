CNN Hires Newly Retired GOP Congressman Duffy; Defends Trump In First Appearance

CNN news anchor Jake Tapper revealed on Sunday that the network has hired former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) as a political commentator.

In his first appearance on CNN since he was hired by the network, Duffy defended both the president and the Republican Party over claims that there is no room for dissenting opinions on the right side of the aisle.

“If you look at the Republican Party and Donald Trump, I mean, we’ve expanded the party. So, Donald Trump won Wisconsin for the first time since 1984 — we won Michigan, we won Ohio, we’re winning union voters, rural voters — we’re doing better than we ever have,” Duffy said during the panel. “Now, if you want to say we don’t do well on the coast — in New York, New England, in the west coast of California, yeah, that’s true. But in the middle of America, where we actually have to keep the Senate and we have so many House seats, we are doing incredibly well.”

“But the bottom line is, we have a great, diverse party. We are the big tent party. We have pro-lifers, pro-choicers, we have some who want open borders, we have some who want closed borders,” he continued. “We have a great debate and I think it only advances our ability to win elections in states in the middle of America.” – READ MORE