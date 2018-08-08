CNN Hints That Half of Trump Voters Regret Support for ‘Monster’ (VIDEO)

On Tuesday’s New Day show, CNN co-host Alisyn Camerota showed a pre-recorded discussion in which she spoke with a group of six Donald Trump voters about how they feel about their votes now.

And, even though President Trump’s approval rating is pretty close to the 46 percent of Americans who voted for him, CNN managed to assemble a group of Trump voters in which exactly half regret their votes, with one calling the President a “monster,” and another calling herself an “idiot” for voting for him.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At 8:33 a.m. Eastern, Camerota was seen beginning the discussion by asking, “How many of you are still just as excited today as you were on election day about President Trump?” leading three to raise their hands. – READ MORE

CNN has been mocked widely for publishing an opinion piece calling for Americans to thank the media the way members of the military are acknowledged because they are both “protecting our freedoms” and “the stakes have never been higher.”

University of Notre Dame management professor Joseph Holt wrote the essay headlined, “The press isn’t the enemy, it’s the protector,” which was published last week. The ridiculed piece is labeled “opinion” and notes “the views expressed here are solely the author’s.”

Holt defended CNN’s Jim Acosta, who was mocked by Trump supporters at a recent rally. Acosta then asked Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday to say whether the press is indeed the “enemy of the people,” as her boss has controversially claimed. Sanders didn’t oblige and Acosta stormed out of the briefing. Holt took to CNN’s website to defend the network’s top White House correspondent.

“A real enemy of the American people seeking to undermine our democracy would love nothing more than to shut down the press,” Holt wrote before declaring that the press is made up of human beings who “sometimes make mistakes.”

The Notre Dame professor also wrote that “the press at its best is like a guardian angel that caringly and capably protects us from harm.”

Holt then went into detail describing an 1882 play called “Enemy of the People,” but the conclusion of his column became the target of criticism because he compared soldiers to members of the press.

“We thank soldiers for their service because they devote themselves to protecting our freedoms, and we should. But we should also thank the media for the same reason — especially when the stakes have never been higher,” Holt wrote. – READ MORE

