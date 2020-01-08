CNN gives air time to Iranian VP who in 1979 said she’d shoot American hostages in their heads if US tried to rescue them

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour interviewed Iranian Vice President Massoumeh Ebtekar Monday regarding the killing of bloodthirsty Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. military airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump last week.

Normally that wouldn’t be a big deal — except that Ebtekar has just a bit of a checkered past and is about as anti-American as you can get.

For starters, she served as spokeswoman for the Iranian students who took 52 Americans hostage at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979.

Oh, and Ebtekar acknowledged in a televised interview that year that she’d shoot those same hostages in their heads if the U.S. tried to rescue them.

What's more, Ebtekar — now 59 and Iran's vice president for women and family affairs — was "an organizer and participant" in the hostage crisis, the Times of Israel reported, citing a statement signed by more than 100 expat Iranians around the world.