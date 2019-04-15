CNN, Former Ocasio-Cortez Staffer Claim Conspiracy Theory Behind Omar Criticisms (VIDEO)

CNN’s Brian Stelter and far-left former Ocasio-Cortez staffer Waleed Shahid suggested on Sunday that there is a conspiracy theory behind the criticisms of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).
Stelter defended Omar’s trivialization of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which she described as “some people did something.”
“This controversy was created,” Stelter said. “Omar’s comment was used as a weapon against her.”
Immediately after Stelter made his remarks, he brought Shahid on his show, who claimed that there was a massive conspiracy theory behind the criticisms of Omar. – READ MORE