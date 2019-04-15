CNN, Former Ocasio-Cortez Staffer Claim Conspiracy Theory Behind Omar Criticisms (VIDEO)

CNN’s Brian Stelter and far-left former Ocasio-Cortez staffer Waleed Shahid suggested on Sunday that there is a conspiracy theory behind the criticisms of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Stelter defended Omar’s trivialization of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which she described as “some people did something.”

“This controversy was created,” Stelter said. “Omar’s comment was used as a weapon against her.”

CNN's Brian Stelter defends Ilhan Omar's remarks trivializing the 9/11 attacks: “This controversy was created. … Omar’s comment was used as a weapon against her.” pic.twitter.com/3E8Cuqk2Jj — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 14, 2019

Immediately after Stelter made his remarks, he brought Shahid on his show, who claimed that there was a massive conspiracy theory behind the criticisms of Omar.