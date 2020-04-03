CNN Fails to Place One Show in Top 20 During Q1 of 2020

Far-left CNN failed to place even one show in the top 20 during the first quarter of this year.

Yes, you read that correctly… Despite the impeachment of a president and the coronavirus pandemic, the cable channel America used to automatically turn to in times of crisis could not do any better than number 22.

Fox News placed eight shows in the top ten and 14 in the top 20. The openly left-wing MSNBC filled those other slots.

CNNLOL finally arrives way behind its cable news competitors, at number 22, with Jake Tapper’s basement-rated The Lead, which still only managed to attract 1.387 million viewers. And Tapper probably only did that well because some of President Trump’s popular daily briefings aired during his otherwise anemic timeslot.

Sean Hannity topped everyone during the quarter with an average of 4.22 million viewers, which more than triples CNN’s top show. – READ MORE

