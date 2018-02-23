CNN Faces Growing Criticism Over Use of ‘Traumatized’ Children to Push Anti-Gun Agenda

The far-left cable channel CNN is facing a growing storm of criticism over its frequent use of minor children (14 to 17) to further its anti-gun agenda.

Already a number of the children, those who witnessed last week’s shooting massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, have made countless appearances on the anti-Trump cable network. In furtherance of its anti-gun propaganda push, CNN’s anti-Trump pundit, Jake Tapper, will host a town hall Wednesday night featuring these children.

Many, however, see CNN’s use of these minors as an act of partisan exploitation that is not only immoral, but also not good for the mental health of children so soon after they have witnessed such a traumatic event.

Appearing on Fox News, the Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway said, “There’s been unfortunate media handling of these traumatized children. They’ve used them as ways to enact what they always like to do, a gun control agenda,” she said before referencing CNN’s upcoming town hall. “These children aren’t forcing their ways on to CNN, town halls, or covers of magazines. Media is choosing them to put there, to shut down debate and keep people from having a conversation about gun control.”

Truth Revolt also singled out CNN. “[The children’s] outrage is more than understandable after witnessing a mass shooting and fearing for their lives, but it’s shameful that CNN, and many other leftist outlets, would exploit them over and over again online and on-air to push the media’s gun control agenda. ” – READ MORE

