CNN Editor Suggests Joe Biden Could ‘Step Aside’ for Kamala Harris

Joe Biden would be 78 years old when sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021, should he win the presidential election.

President Donald Trump was 70 when he took office, the oldest in history after President Ronald Reagan, who was 69.

Joe Biden made the pick that maximized his chances of continuing to make the race a straight referendum on Trump while also selecting someone whose resume suggests being ready to step in, if and when Biden decides to step aside. | Analysis by @CillizzaCNN https://t.co/Ek4d6sfGfT — CNN (@CNN) August 11, 2020

Biden’s age was clearly a factor in his choice of a running mate, which is, at least in part, why he picked Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is 55. Biden has also said he wanted a running mate who would “be ready to be president on day one.” And there have been reports that he has signaled to aides “that he would serve only a single term.”

Then there was Biden’s oddly worded e-mail to supporters on Tuesday: “I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021.” – READ MORE

